Fats Domino, pioneer of rock 'n' roll, dies at 89

Legendary New Orleans musician Antoine "Fats" Domino has passed away, according to the Jefferson Parish coroner.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
The popular crime drama gets another season and a new location, Showtime announced MondayMore >>
Robert Guillaume, the actor who won two Emmys for playing the wisecracking butler Benson DuBois, has died, according to The Hollywood Reporter.More >>
Nothing feels more at home on a new console than a free game. The Super NT starts gamers off right with an unreleased version of Super Turrican.More >>
The graphic novel has the newest Black Panther tales in preparation for the upcoming film.More >>
As Michael Stipe once said, "November's coming soon," and it's bringing some great content to Netflix along with it.More >>
Apple is entering the realm of streaming original series, which could lead developers to increase quality of programming to compete.More >>
I never could get enough of the way Gord commanded the stage.More >>
The beloved Stephen King novel series is getting a second chance, and it may not tie-in to the movie at all.More >>
“The physical nature of Potter has set me up amazingly for a lot of the films I’ve done since.”More >>
We finally know when Marvel's The Punisher will make its grand debut.More >>
