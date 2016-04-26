(RNN) - The United States averages 1,200 tornadoes a year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. To help classify the strength of those storms, Dr. T. Theodore Fujita created the Fujita Scale in a research paper in 1971.
In 2007, the National Weather Service revamped the way it categorizes twisters on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Using information on damage in a given area, the EF Scale estimates wind speeds after a tornado has struck based on 28 indicators.
- EF0: 65 to 85 mph
- EF1: 86 to 110 mph
- EF2: 111 to 135 mph
- EF3: 136 to 165 mph
- EF4: 166 to 200 mph
- EF5: Over 200 mph
