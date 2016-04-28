Derby Day Poll: How much do you plan to bet?

WAVE 3 News is your go-to source for all things Derby.More >>
WAVE 3 News is your go-to source for all things Derby.More >>
The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-65 directly above Broadway.More >>
The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-65 directly above Broadway.More >>
We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend. Take a look at some of his Oaks Day captures.More >>
We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend. Take a look at some of his Oaks Day captures.More >>
The WAVE 3 News digital squad had three still photographers all over the track at Oaks Day on Friday. Check out these captures by John P. Wise.More >>
The WAVE 3 News digital squad had three still photographers all over the track at Oaks Day on Friday. Check out these captures by John P. Wise.More >>
Junior Bridgeman's inaugural Derby Eve Gala was a star-studded event for a good cause. The former NBA player hosted "The Trifecta" at the Louisville East Marriott Hotel.More >>
Junior Bridgeman's inaugural Derby Eve Gala was a star-studded event for a good cause. The former NBA player hosted "The Trifecta" at the Louisville East Marriott Hotel.More >>