Oaks Day Poll: How do you make your winning pick?

We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend. Take a look at some of his Oaks Day captures.More >>
We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend. Take a look at some of his Oaks Day captures.More >>
Taste of Derby was once again a huge success as Louisville's tastemakers converged on the KFC Yum! Center for a little fun Thursday night. Take a look at some photos from the event. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
Taste of Derby was once again a huge success as Louisville's tastemakers converged on the KFC Yum! Center for a little fun Thursday night. Take a look at some photos from the event. All photos courtesy Dan Dry/Price Weber.More >>
The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-65 directly above Broadway.More >>
The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-65 directly above Broadway.More >>
Officials in Charleston, West Virginia say two people are dead after the crash of a plane carrying UPS packages that took off from Louisville.More >>
Officials in Charleston, West Virginia say two people are dead after the crash of a plane carrying UPS packages that took off from Louisville.More >>
It's a rainy start to what what many of you wait for year round...It's the 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks!More >>
It's a rainy start to what what many of you wait for year round...It's the 143rd running of the Kentucky Oaks!More >>