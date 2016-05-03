Judge dismisses part of lawsuit claiming Katina Powell's book devalues UofL degrees

Katina Powell and the cover of her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules." (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A circuit court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by University of Louisville students who claim a book alleging sexual misconduct by UofL men's basketball players and recruits will devalue their degrees.

Judge Mitch Perry threw out the lawsuit filed by Miss Kentucky USA 2016 Kyle Hornback, who's a UofL sophomore, and other students against Katina Powell, author of Breaking Cardinals Rules: Basketball and the Escort Queen, and IBJ Book Publishing. In the book, Powell claims she was paid $10,000 to provide prostitutes to UofL basketball players and recruits.

The judge did not dismiss the portion of the lawsuit in which students were identified in the book and claim defamation.

This story will be updated.



