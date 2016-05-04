Annie Moore: Peaceful moments in days leading up to Derby just as memorable as the big race

Editor's Note: This reflective piece was posted in May 2016, when the author, Annie Moore, was a sports intern at WAVE 3 News. She is now a digital producer at WAVE.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Growing up in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby was always a magical day that happened under the twin spires while I watched at home on my couch.

I cut out paper horses and glued them on popsicle sticks at school, went on field trips to the Derby Museum, and watched horses like Big Brown and Barbaro race across my television screen. As I got older, I was fortunate enough to attend the races and see the spectacles that were the paddock and the infield. But not until these past few weeks have I gained a true appreciation for the most exciting two minutes in sports.

My internship here at WAVE 3 News has afforded me the opportunity to spend almost every morning on the backside of Churchill Downs in the weeks leading up to Derby. I can now say with confidence that there are few moments in sports more peaceful and perfect than standing near the track as the sun is rising over the twin spires and the Derby and Oaks horses make their way out to practice.

The thundering sound of hooves as they gallop over the track isn’t muffled by yelling or cheering. There is no money to be gained or lost. It is the opportunity to see the equine athlete in its purest form. No pressure, just promise.

After the works, I’ve gotten to know several of the trainers and connections behind the famous horses. Talking to Todd Pletcher, Bob Baffert, Dallas Stewart and many others, you gain a new appreciation for the expertise they have, and the tremendous amount of work they put into making sure the Derby contenders are ready to go. You learn about the horse’s personality, its strengths and weaknesses, likes and dislikes. You see the pride of a horse like Nyquist, walking around the barn and stopping to pose for pictures. The reserved, gentle nature of Tom’s Ready, approaching a camera with curiosity.

When I first started going out to the backside, there were hardly any cars or people there, the serene silence of morning disrupted only by casual conversations. But as the days grow fewer until the first Saturday in May, the crowds have grown substantially. These past few days I’ve seen old friends reuniting, some who haven’t seen each other since last Derby. I’ve seen television and radio stations staking their claims, and some of the national media starting to show up. Crowds of Derby enthusiasts lucky enough to know someone who can get them into the backside have begun wandering among the barns, snapping endless pictures on their smart phones. The anticipation is palpable, unlike any other sporting event I’ve covered.

In my four years of college I’ve been fortunate enough to cover a lot of sporting events, from high school to professional. I’ve covered bowl games, March Madness, PGA events and many others .But I have never felt anything like the excitement of the crowds leading up to Derby.

For the casual Derby fan, it is exciting to see the paddock parade, make a wager, buy a fabulous hat. The masses on Saturday will be equipped with mint juleps and race programs, talking with their friends and taking in the race. But, those of who have had the unique opportunity to spend some time on the backside are able to view the spectacle for exactly what it is, the culmination of countless hours of tireless work. Long before the first horse is loaded in the starting gate, the trainers, jockeys and owners will have spent more time preparing for this moment than most can imagine. They have put in long nights at the stables, lost sleep over the horses’ eating habits, monitored white blood-cell counts and planned every minute of their training schedule.

Almost everyone you talk to on the backside talks about the emotion they feel as they walk their horse to the paddock on Derby Day. But the real passion can be found in the quiet moments before the first Derby ticket is scanned. An assistant trainer holding a bucket of water so a horse doesn’t have to bend over too far to drink, a Bible verse read over the loud speaker in the stables, the draping of a saddle over the side of the barn with the silk that says “Kentucky Derby 142." I now appreciate that the full beauty of Derby is in its quiet moments few get to see.

I know I am lucky to have experienced these moments. There will be many more trademark Derby moments in the coming days. We’ll hear 150,000 people sing My Old Kentucky Home, and behold the garland of roses. But when I hear those magical three words “And they’re off!” my mind will be elsewhere. I will be thinking of the weeks I’ve spent on the backside, and the beauty that lies in the peaceful mornings at Churchill Downs.

Annie Moore is a WAVE 3 News sports intern and graduating senior from UofL.

