The photos are in! See Lauren Jones' new baby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a BOY!

WAVE 3 News is thrilled to welcome the newest member of the Sunrise team into the world.

Anchorwoman Lauren Jones gave birth to a healthy baby boy early Tuesday morning.

The baby was born at 12:40 a.m. after 24 hours of labor. He weighs 9 pounds, 2 ounces and is 21.25 inches long. The baby has not been named yet.

We also want to send our congratulations to Lauren's husband Jude Redfield, who is a meteorologist with our friends at WDRB. You may have read about Jude in some of Lauren's Jones' Journey blog posts. Lauren and Jude also have two daughters.

The entire WAVE 3 News team has been chomping at the bit, waiting for the arrival of the station's new bambino. The Sunrise crew started a pool a couple weeks ago, betting on the baby's birth date, sex, length and weight. The winner of the pool is Julian Glover!

Stay tuned to wave3.com and our social media pages for more photos of the beautiful baby boy. We are glad that all our viewers are able to share in this joyous occasion.

