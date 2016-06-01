UofL’s Rick Pitino does not anticipate any more NCAA sanctions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rick Pitino is ready to move on.
After eight months of turmoil with his program embroiled in an NCAA investigation, the University of Louisville head basketball coach says he personally believes that the self-imposed penalties, including a postseason ban last March, will be enough. He's is not expecting any more punishment.
"I'm personally not, no, but that doesn't mean anything, that's just my feelings," Pitino said at a Tuesday news conference. "I think that we've paid a very serious price. I said we're the most profitable program in the country, we're the most valuable program in the country. We paid a hefty, forgetting all the other things, the no NCAA, the limited recruiting, the sanctions, the embarrassment, everything, we've lost millions of dollars as well, that you don't even realize."
Pitino confirmed that his plan is to leave two scholarships open this coming season.
That was just one of the topics addressed by Pitino.
He revealed that the Cards will play exhibition games to tip off the 2016-17 season against Bellarmine and Kentucky Wesleyan. They will open the season against Evansville and William & Mary. The game against Kentucky will be played on Wednesday night, December 21.
The game against Indiana, in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, still does not have a tip time, but will be played on December 31.
Eastern Kentucky, coached by former UofL graduate assistant Dan McHale, has been added to the schedule.
Mangok Mathiang and Quentin Snider will be the Cards captains.
