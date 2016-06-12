Deadliest shootings in American history

The mass shooting at an Orlando night club surpasses the Virginia Tech Massacre as the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - The shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas is now the deadliest shooting U.S. history, with more than 50 killed and 400 injured with numbers expected to rise. Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd-floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino as around 30,000 people were listening to country music star Jason Aldean. Paddock was found dead by police in the hotel room with at least 10 weapons. The massacre surpasses the Pulse Nightclub shooting in June 2016.

Here is a list of deadliest shootings in the United States. The count of those killed does not include the gunmen.

Pulse Nightclub in Orlando - 49 dead

A gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Orlando killing 49 and wounding 58 in June 2016. Omar Mateen, 29, a security guard called 911 before the shooting and swore allegiance to the Islamic State. The CIA found no link between Mateen and any terrorist group. Mateen was killed in a shootout with police.

Virginia Tech - 32 dead

A mentally deranged male student at Virginia Tech killed 32 and wounded 17 in two separate attacks about two hours apart. He eventually shot himself to death. In the two hours between the incidents, he mailed news agencies packages of videos confessing to the crimes and describing his rambling motives.

Sandy Hook - 26 dead

A mentally ill 20-year-old in Newtown, CT, took guns from his mother’s collection and killed her at their home, then traveled to Sandy Hook Elementary School where he murdered 26 people, including 20 children. He shot himself to death when police arrived.

Lubys Cafeteria in Killeen, TX - 23 dead

George Hennard, 35, crashed his pickup truck through the wall of a Lubys Cafeteria on Oct. 16, 1991. Hennard opens fire on the patrons, killing 23 people and injuring 27 before committing suicide.

The police chief said that Hennard had "an evident problem with women," and stories of stalking emerged.

McDonalds in California - 21 dead

Armed with a long-barreled Uzi, a shotgun and a handgun, 41-year-old James Huberty shoots and kills 21 and adults and children at a McDonalds in San Ysidro, CA on July 18, 1984

The rampage lasted an hour before a police sniper shot and killed Huberty.

The Texas tower sniper - 14 dead

In 1966, an engineering student and former U.S. Marine shot and killed his wife and mother at home, then took rifles, pistols and a shotgun to the clock tower on the University of Texas in Austin where he killed 14 and wounded 32 in a 90-minute rampage.

He killed three people as he took control of the tower, then fired down on the campus from the observation deck.

San Bernardino - 14 dead

Lone-wolf shooters usually are the perpetrators of mass shootings, and they are usually male. However, married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik opened fire on Farook's employee party on Dec. 2, 2015. Fourteen people were killed before police killed them in a shootout on a highway.

The couple were inspired by the Islamic State, although the terrorist organization said they did not have contact with the couple.

Postal worker in Edmond, OK - 14 dead

Patrick Henry Sherrill, a part-time mail carrier, killed 14 postal workers in 10 minutes on Aug. 20, 1986, six others were injured. He then killed himself. Sherrill was armed with two .45 caliber pistols.

Co-workers complained about his hostile attitude and Sherrill had been reprimanded the day before. One of those killed was his supervisor who had reprimanded him.

Fort Hood, Texas - 13 dead

Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan went on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood, TX on Nov. 5, 2009. Hasan killed 13 people and injured 32.

Serving as his own counsel, Hasan admitted to the shootings. After a jury convicted Hasan on all counts of murder and attempted murder, a 13-member military jury sentenced Hasan to death after two hours of deliberation.

He's currently awaiting execution at Fort Leavenworth, KS while his case is in the appellate courts.

Columbine – 13 killed

Two troubled male students carefully planned for more than a year their April 20, 1999 attack on Columbine High School in Colorado. They had planned to firebomb the school, then shoot classmates as they fled. When the bombs didn't explode, they took multiple firearms and started shooting students at random.

They killed 13, including one teacher, and wounded 24 more before killing themselves.

FBI psychiatrists and other mental health professionals studied from diaries and other clues the killers left behind, and concluded the leader was a psychopath with a superiority complex and a lack of compassion. The other was a severe depressive prone to outbursts of rage.

Seattle gambling and social club - 13 killed

Three men entered the Wah Mee gambling and social club in Seattle, on Feb. 18, 1983 to rob the 14 occupants. The men shoot each occupant in the head, killing 13. Kwan Fai Mak and Benjamin Ng, are convicted of murder in August 1983. Both are serving life in prison. The third suspect, Wai-Chiu "Tony" Ng, was on the run for years in Canada. When he is caught, he is convicted of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault. Officials deported him to Hong Kong in 2014.

Wilkes-Barre, PA - 13 killed

Dressed in military-style clothing, George Banks, a 40-year-old a prison guard, killed 13 people including five of his own children on Sept. 25, 1982. Banks said he shot his children because he did not want them to be tormented by society’s views of mixed-race children.

In September 2011, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns his death sentence stating that Banks is mentally incompetent.

Camden, NJ - 13 killed

Howard Unruh, age 28 and a veteran of World War II, shoots and kills 13 people, which included three children as he walks down Camden's 32nd Street on Sept. 5, 1949. The rampage lasted about 12 minutes as he walked through his neighborhood. Unruh is found insane and is committed to a state mental institution. He died in 2009 at the age of 88.

