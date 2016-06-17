RECAP: What went wrong in Ramsey's final 16 months?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dr. James Ramsey was ousted as president of the University of Louisville on Friday after a series of controversies and public missteps over the last year.

Here's a look back at several problems at UofL over Ramsey's last 16 months at the school:

+ February 2015: UofL basketball player Chris Jones was kicked off the team for a curfew violation, and in the ensuing weeks is arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a party. The case never made trial after a grand jury did not hand up indictments.

+ May 2015: Ramsey lashes out at critics following the release of his compensation, as well as his reluctance to disclose it and that of other top UofL executives with trustees.

+ October 2015: Self-proclaimed escort queen Katina Powell releases a tell-all memoir that rocked the UofL basketball program, alleging she pocketed $10,000 for arranging escorts for sex parties attended by Cards' basketball players and recruits. Ramsey issues a postseason ban for the basketball team, and becomes Public Enemy No. 1 around town.

+ October 2015: Ramsey and other university staffers pose for a photo while donning stereotypical Mexican garb at a Halloween luncheon. The photo went viral and the incident caused quite an uproar across the city and even made national headlines.

+ November 2015: UofL Alumni Association Director Deborah Dietzler was placed on leave after she was alleged to have misused funds while operating in the same capacity at her previous job at the University of Georgia. WAVE 3 News' Eric Flack investigated how she got the UofL job -- and a hefty raise -- despite the black mark on her record.

+ December 2015: Ramsey notified the UofL community of a 17-month-long investigation into allegations of potential misconduct by the school's top health officials.

+ February 2016: Ramsey was seen on video challenging a reporter who asked him about reports that Ramsey had met secretly with UofL trustees to plot his exit. The reporter asked a second time, at which point Ramsey stepped toward him and replied, "You're not hard of hearing, are you? I said there was no meeting. Want to ask it again?"

+ March 2016: A former compliance officer filed suit in Jefferson Circuit Court, accusing Ramsey of official misconduct. The suit was filed just a day before Ramsey survived a no-confidence vote by trustees.

