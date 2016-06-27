Kentucky rapper Anno Domini uses music to spread message of hope

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A hip-hop artist from Henderson, Kentucky is using his music to spread a message of positivity and Christianity.

Dominique Cosby goes by the name Anno Domini, which means 'the year of the Lord.' Rap music is his way of sharing his experiences and life lessons with others, in hopes of providing encouragement and direction in their lives.

"I want to make music that provides hope for people," Domini said. "A lot of people hear more hard core rap, but it doesn't have hope in it. So our music provides an opportunity for people to have peace. For people who struggle with the same things we struggle with, we can put that in our music and hopefully provide and answer or direction for them."

Anno Domini's new album is titled Follow Me and is set for release on July 16. It will be available on iTunes, Google Play and all major music streaming services.

The video for the album's first single, Follow Me 9:22, was filmed in Louisville. The song features singer/rapper Yung Kriss.

