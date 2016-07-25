Former PRP standouts and best friends Terrance Farley and Phillip Morrison are coming together to put on basketball camps all over wave country.

"We don't just look at it as just helping each kid, we'd like to teach, help and inspire each one of them," said Terrance Farley.

After PRP, Farley went on to play at Louisville and Morrison played up the road at Asbury before playing on a combine 14 professional teams overseas.

Camp Founder Phillip Morrison said, "Lets bring that into a setting and make it available for pro techniques and how to train like a pro."

Now the two are back at home where they started Hoops for Christ camp last summer with only 2 campers, which has quickly developed into hundreds in just a years time

"Oh it's a ton of fun, it's probably one of my favorite basketball camps ever," said camper Leyton Greeley.

Lauren Schraut said, "Yeah they're great, they're fun to work with, they're always joking around but they also have a serious side so its a lot of fun."

Phillip and Terrance aren't just teaching basketball here at Hoops for Christ Camp, the real message lies in the calling they found playing professionally overseas.

'We went into the slums and ran basketball clinics, now at these clinics we used it to share the Gospel," said Phillip Morrison.

Terrance Farley said, "Proverbs 27:17 which states that iron sharpens iron so does another person sharpen another person, that's just what we try to do, we try to sharpen every kid so they can go out in the world and sharpen just as many as we do."

