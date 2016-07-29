The Bulldogs look to repeat as champions

The Male Bulldogs won their first state title last season for the first time since 2000. The Dogs were perfect on the gridiron going 15-0 winning the 6A state championship. Now, Male looks to repeat as champions with the start of the season only three weeks away when they take on Floyd Central August 19th. The Highlanders will have to do some JV scouting, because Male has a completely new lineup.

"We got a lot of kids out, we got close to 90, 10 through 12, for a public school, that's pretty good. These guys are ready to kind of set their own legacy now. We lost 20 starters and a big senior class of 32 guys, so the Class of 2017 is ready to make their mark," said Male Head Coach Chris Wolfe.



Senior linebacker Stephon Mayes said, "We gonna keep it going. We gotta be better than last years team so we can do the same thing that we did again."



"We just been trying to get that same mentality that we had last year, we want to repeat and it's just the work we're gonna put in, it's gonna pay off at the end," said Senior wide receiver Brian Smith.