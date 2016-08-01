Congrats, Katie Bauer! It's a...

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is excited to announce a new addition to our family. Reporter Katie Bauer is expecting her first child!
Katie had a gender reveal party on Saturday and learned she is having a boy.
She and her husband Chris Sutter, an anchor at WDRB, haven't decided on a name yet. To offer your suggestions for the baby's name, click here and leave a comment on our Facebook page.
Katie and Chris's baby is due December 25th. Merry Christmas!
