Congrats, Katie Bauer! It's a...

Katie and Chris learned they were having a boy at their gender reveal party on Saturday. (Source: Katie Bauer/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is excited to announce a new addition to our family. Reporter Katie Bauer is expecting her first child!

Katie had a gender reveal party on Saturday and learned she is having a boy.

She and her husband Chris Sutter, an anchor at WDRB, haven't decided on a name yet. To offer your suggestions for the baby's name, click here and leave a comment on our Facebook page.

Katie and Chris's baby is due December 25th. Merry Christmas!

