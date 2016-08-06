JUST JOSHIN’: Countdown to kickoff - UofL's secondary not 2nd-rate

Day 26: This is the 15th installment of a 40-day countdown to the kickoff of the college football season for WAVE Country's four Division I teams (the universities of Louisville and Kentucky as well as Indiana and Western Kentucky universities).

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There should be nothing second-rate about the University of Louisville’s secondary this season.

The Cardinals return all four starters from a defensive backfield of a D that ranked in the Top 20 nationally last year.

Leading the way will be senior safety Josh Harvey-Clemons. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound former Georgia transfer had a very good first season at UofL, tallying 88 tackles (which ranked third on the team) and three interceptions (which tied for second) while earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention recognition.

Also returning is redshirt junior safety Chucky Williams. In 2015 the 6-2, 210-pounder finished fifth on the team in tackles (62) while tying for first in forced fumbles (two), tying for second in interceptions (three) and placing second outright in pass break-ups (seven).

“It's fun to see Chucky Williams back there bigger and stronger, and more confident,” UofL coach Bobby Petrino said Saturday at the team’s media day.

The Cards should have plenty of depth at cornerback this season with the return of juniors Trumaine Washington and Shaq Wiggins and sophomore Jaire Alexander.

“There will be some good competition at the corners, so that will make everyone better," Petrino said.

Washington, a 5-10, 180-pound junior, led Louisville in interceptions (four), while tying for first in forced fumbles (two) and finishing third in pass break-ups (six) last season. He also tallied 55 tackles, including seven for loss, in earning third-team All-ACC recognition from the league coaches.

Meanwhile the 5-10 Wiggins, a junior and another former Georgia transfer, tallied 30 tackles and two interceptions while leading the Cards with 11 pass break-ups last season. Ale

Alexander, a 5-11, 188-pound sophomore, played in 12 games, making one start, last year. Alexander, also the team’s top punt returner, tallied 19 tackles, two pass break-ups and one INT as a freshman.

Those five will lead a secondary that should be a strength for UofL this season.

