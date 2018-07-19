WAVE 3 News Editorial - Taking Back Your Streets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We all want a safe place to live.
You can't put a price tag on neighborhood security and community safety.
We've talked about the numbers. Louisville surpassed the total number of shootings it had the entire year five years ago before this year was half over.
Now it is time to do something about it.
Our "Taking Back Your Streets" initiative will give you information you need to protect yourself and your neighbors.
Safety and security experts with firsthand knowledge of the problems and possible solutions will address them with you.
We'll look deeper into approaches that are working in some neighborhoods that you may want to try in yours.
Join our community conversation on social media and give us your feedback and ideas.
We want to help you protect yourself and we want all of WAVE Country to be safer.
