Gregg Allman, pioneering Southern rock musician, dies

Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas.More >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban Philadelphia.More >>
After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban Philadelphia.More >>
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland says she's unhappy about being so skinny and is not anorexic but declined to specify the health issues she's battling.More >>
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland says she's unhappy about being so skinny and is not anorexic but declined to specify the health issues she's battling.More >>
Silicon Valley will have to continue without Erlich Bachman in its just announced Season 5.More >>
Silicon Valley will have to continue without Erlich Bachman in its just announced Season 5.More >>
The team behind Black Sailsis back at it with another historical fiction TV series: Cleopatra.More >>
The team behind Black Sailsis back at it with another historical fiction TV series: Cleopatra.More >>
June will see the premieres of two intriguing new Netflix series, GLOW (June 23) and Gypsy (June 30), as well as the return of favorites like Orange Is the New Black (June 9) and The Ranch (June 16).More >>
June will see the premieres of two intriguing new Netflix series, GLOW (June 23) and Gypsy (June 30), as well as the return of favorites like Orange Is the New Black (June 9) and The Ranch (June 16).More >>
So Game of Thrones Season 7 is definitely gonna feature some badass dragon action.More >>
So Game of Thrones Season 7 is definitely gonna feature some badass dragon action.More >>
HBO has announced the renewal of its critically lauded animated series, Animals.More >>
HBO has announced the renewal of its critically lauded animated series, Animals.More >>
Netflix wants to bring you back to your childhood with a new Dark Crystal series.More >>
Netflix wants to bring you back to your childhood with a new Dark Crystal series.More >>
Are you ready to Hulu and chill in June? The month formerly associated with the kick-off to summer is now the month where you can binge watch and catch up on all the shows you missed during the fall.More >>
Are you ready to Hulu and chill in June? The month formerly associated with the kick-off to summer is now the month where you can binge watch and catch up on all the shows you missed during the fall.More >>
With Netflix finally gifting Arrested Development fans with a fifth season, there's a lot to look forward to from the second second coming of the Bluth brood.More >>
With Netflix finally gifting Arrested Development fans with a fifth season, there's a lot to look forward to from the second second coming of the Bluth brood.More >>
Art is officially imitating life on The Big Bang Theory, thanks to a fortuitous wedding for the show's most socially awkward character and the dashing, not-at-all-awkward fellow who plays him.More >>
Art is officially imitating life on The Big Bang Theory, thanks to a fortuitous wedding for the show's most socially awkward character and the dashing, not-at-all-awkward fellow who plays him.More >>
Emmy-winning actor Powers Boothe has died at the age of 68.More >>
Emmy-winning actor Powers Boothe has died at the age of 68.More >>