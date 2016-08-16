LIST: County-by-county obesity rates in Kentucky

Just a slight increase in social interaction benefits older adults with dementia and lowers health care costs, a new British study suggests.

Just a slight increase in social interaction benefits older adults with dementia and lowers health care costs, a new British study suggests.

One social hour a week can help someone with dementia

One social hour a week can help someone with dementia

Back injuries are common, especially among competitive athletes.

Back injuries are common, especially among competitive athletes.

Most Americans know that ticks can make them sick, and many take steps to avoid them. But few know that this summer could be a particularly bad one for tick bites, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.

Most Americans know that ticks can make them sick, and many take steps to avoid them. But few know that this summer could be a particularly bad one for tick bites, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.

Many Americans unaware of this year's heavy tick season: poll

Many Americans unaware of this year's heavy tick season: poll

Two more Republican senators announced Monday night their opposition to the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Two more Republican senators announced Monday night their opposition to the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sometimes less really is more. New research suggests that when it comes to long-term use of opioid painkillers, cutting back on the dose of the drugs might improve pain and function, as well as boost quality of life.

Sometimes less really is more. New research suggests that when it comes to long-term use of opioid painkillers, cutting back on the dose of the drugs might improve pain and function, as well as boost quality of life.

Easing opioid dose may improve pain and quality of life

Easing opioid dose may improve pain and quality of life

Get a good night's sleep and junk food may have less appeal at the end of a tough day.

Get a good night's sleep and junk food may have less appeal at the end of a tough day.

Sound sleep may help you junk the junk food

Sound sleep may help you junk the junk food

Most Americans know that ticks can make them sick, and many take steps to avoid them. But few know that this summer could be a particularly bad one for tick bites, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.

Most Americans know that ticks can make them sick, and many take steps to avoid them. But few know that this summer could be a particularly bad one for tick bites, a new HealthDay/Harris Poll shows.

Many Americans unaware of this year's heavy tick season: poll

Many Americans unaware of this year's heavy tick season: poll

For years, the mantra has been that eating lots of fruits, vegetables and grains will ward off heart disease, but a new study suggests that choosing the wrong ones may backfire.

For years, the mantra has been that eating lots of fruits, vegetables and grains will ward off heart disease, but a new study suggests that choosing the wrong ones may backfire.

Not all plant foods are equal

Not all plant foods are equal

Two more Republican senators announced Monday night their opposition to the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Two more Republican senators announced Monday night their opposition to the GOP plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sometimes less really is more. New research suggests that when it comes to long-term use of opioid painkillers, cutting back on the dose of the drugs might improve pain and function, as well as boost quality of life.

Sometimes less really is more. New research suggests that when it comes to long-term use of opioid painkillers, cutting back on the dose of the drugs might improve pain and function, as well as boost quality of life.

Easing opioid dose may improve pain and quality of life

Easing opioid dose may improve pain and quality of life

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - CountyHealthRankings.com based its rankings on percentage of adults in each county who report a body-mass index of 30 or greater. The 2016 report used the most recent data available, from 2012.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see the rankings

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.