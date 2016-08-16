Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk planned for October 30

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is coming up in WAVE Country.

WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee emceed an event Tuesday morning to inspire and motivate participants for the walk. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke joined the event with the Real Men Wear Pink group.

Last year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer raised $640,000 in the Louisville area to fight breast cancer.

This year's walk will take place at Waterfront Park on October 30. Click here to register for the event.

It's estimated that more than 3,400 women and 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Kentucky in 2016.

