Local law office providing free services for Jeffersontown polic - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Local law office providing free services for Jeffersontown police

Gersh Law Offices is providing free estate planning for the Jeffersontown Police Department. (Source: Gersh Law Offices) Gersh Law Offices is providing free estate planning for the Jeffersontown Police Department. (Source: Gersh Law Offices)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local law office is honoring the Jeffersontown Police Department by providing estate planning free of charge.

Officers and staff with the department can receive free estate planning services from Gersh Law Offices.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Grocery store served with federal search warrant
Police: Man made Starbucks run using counterfeit bill
Parents arrested after toddler found living in filth 
Teen, juvenile suspected in back-to-back armed robberies

A representative from the firm said they want to support local police officers in light of tragic events they have been through lately, and that they want to help protect their families.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly