Local law office providing free services for Jeffersontown police

Gersh Law Offices is providing free estate planning for the Jeffersontown Police Department. (Source: Gersh Law Offices)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local law office is honoring the Jeffersontown Police Department by providing estate planning free of charge.

Officers and staff with the department can receive free estate planning services from Gersh Law Offices.

A representative from the firm said they want to support local police officers in light of tragic events they have been through lately, and that they want to help protect their families.

