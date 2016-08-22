Judge reluctant to seal Katina Powell's personal info

Katina Powell and the cover of her book "Breaking Cardinal Rules." (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lawyers for the self-proclaimed madam who claims she provided prostitutes for UofL basketball players asked for her privacy to be protected in court on Monday.

Powell and the publisher of her book, Breaking Cardinal Rules, are counter-suing a group of students who unsuccessfully argued that the book damaged their UofL degrees.

The attorneys stated their case to have Katina Powell's addresses and cell phone numbers sealed during the proceedings.

The judge said he was reluctant to limit information being given to the press in the case. He then advised the attorneys to share Powell's personal information privately.

The matter will be addressed in court in a couple of weeks.

Powell's book Breaking Cardinal Rules stirred controversy for the men's basketball team and resulted in self-imposed sanctions by the university.

