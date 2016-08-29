Louisville's Chi Candi competes on BET's One Shot

Chi Candi, a Louisville hip-hop artist, appeared on Weekend Sunrise to talk about competing on BET's One Shot and winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville rapper is competing on the new BET reality hip-hop competition series One Shot.

Chi Candi, a Chicago native who's been making her mark on the Louisville hip-hop scene for years, is competing against thousands of other hip-hop artists on the show. The winner of One Shot will receive $100,000 and a recording contract.

Chi Candi received the 2016 Kentucky Urban Entertainment Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

The rapper's fan base is not limited to Louisville and Kentucky. She recently traveled to Dubai to perform for fans there.

