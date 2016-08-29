Calvin Borel is back from retirement

3 time Derby Winner Calvin Borel returned to the track on Saturday after a brief 5 month retirement party.



"This is all I did all my life and I wasn't ready to retire yet so I decided to come back and ride some more you know I'm just too healthy," said Borel.



49 year old Borel raced twice at Ellis Park right up the road in Henderson, Kentucky coming in third in his first race and fourth in the next.



Calvin said, "Well I feel good, I got a little tired than I thought I would but I feel good, I had to carry him the last part and I try to run second at least."



"He lives and breathes the race track and racing people and its great to see him back, he seems so happy when I see him at Churchill Downs and Ellis Park and to see him with the fans today, they love Calvin Borel," said racing expert Jennie Rees.