KY launches web page for 'Darkest Day' tourists

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On August 17, 2017, most of Western Kentucky will go dark when it becomes the epicenter of a total solar eclipse.

The Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism wants to make sure visitors have access to everything they need when traveling to the area for The Great American Eclipse. So the department has set up a new web page full of resources.

>> Eclipse to leave KY in the dark; sparks fears of alien encounters

The page has direct links to tourism information, including hotels, restaurants and events in the communities where the eclipse will be most prevalent. Visitors can also see a map of the eclipse path.

The best place to experience the greatest viewing time will be Hopkinsville at two minutes and 40 seconds, according to NASA.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Vikings end practice early after Bridgewater injury, reports say

+ Astronaut talks to seminary students from space

+ WorldFest celebrates many cultures on Labor Day weekend

The next total eclipse over the United States is expected in 2024.

Click here to visit the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism's web page for the eclipse.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.