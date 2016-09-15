Snoop Dogg artist collaborates with Louisville talent on new single, video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rapper signed to Snoop Dogg's record label, Doggy Style Records, found the inspiration he needed for his newest single right here in Louisville.

Heebz Street linked up with producer and celebrity publicist Jonathan Hay to create Letters, an introspective song that takes listeners on a journey through the ABCs of his life. Heebz spits over Hay's signature jazzy sound that brings piano and saxophone to the forefront of his melodies. The nostalgic hook features 14-year-old singer Iliana Eve, also known as Ana, who already has a budding career at a young age.

The song was created at DSL Recording Studios in Jeffersontown, then taken to Sweden for the finishing touches by Mani Ajami.

The video for Letters was shot by Hay's go-to creative director, Sabrina Hale, who is also from Louisville. Scenes were filmed at Dukeyz Barber Shop in the Parkland neighborhood and Hay's home studio in St. Matthews, as well as various locations in New York and New Jersey.

Snoop Dogg is helping push the single, which is gaining even more exposure for Louisville with the legend's mass following. The song is featured on Snoop's own Soundcloud page.

Major music media outlets are also taking notice. Heebz Street has been featured on Billboard and SOHH. Louisville is mentioned in the Billboard article.

Click here to watch the video for Letters.

