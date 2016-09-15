Butterflies to honor Ali at UofL game

A 30-foot painting of Muhammad's signature butterfly sits in the northwest corner of the end zone. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Although The Greatest is no longer with us, his spirit will be strong at Saturday's University of Louisville game.

Muhammad Ali's widow Lonnie Ali and son Asaad will be at the game as a 30-foot painting of Muhammad's signature butterfly will sit in the northwest corner of the end zone.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 'GameDay' Prediction: Billy Reed says Corso will don Cards headgear

+ John Boel: When talking heads are comin to your city - it's not the same as it ever was

+ Cardinals to go chrome for Seminoles

The student section will have special shirts and the football team will have a butterfly sticker on their red chrome helmets.



Assad will also present commemorative coins to both teams during the toss.



Find more about the events and about College GameDay by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.