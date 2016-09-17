Cards claim biggest regular-season win in school history

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a week of hype never seen before a University of Louisville football game, the Cardinals didn't just beat second-ranked Florida State on Saturday, they obliterated the Seminoles, announcing themselves as a legitimate national-title contender.

Led by super sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson, 10th-ranked Louisville lambasted Florida State 63-20 in front of a national-television audience and a raucous crowd at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Jackson continued to assert himself as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner by passing for 216 yards and one touchdown while running for 146 yards and four more scores.

The city was whipped up into a frenzy all week ahead of ESPN's first-ever live broadcast of its popular 'College GameDay' show from Louisville.

Two years ago the Cards led reigning national champ Florida State 21-7 at halftime before the Seminoles came back for a 42-31 win. And last year, UofL once again led FSU at halftime (7-6) before the Seminoles rallied for a 42-21 victory in Tallahassee, Fla. Cards fans were hoping Saturday's third meeting as Atlantic Coast Conference rivals would be the charm for Louisville.

Just like in previous years, UofL built a quick and early lead. This time, though, the Cards didn't give it up.

Louisville scored on two of its first three possessions - on a pair of Jackson TD runs - to take a 14-0 lead. Florida State responded with field goal and touchdown on its next two possessions to cut the Cards' lead to 14-10.

UofL rolled from there, though, scoring 49 straight points to build a 63-10 advantage.

Louisville improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The Cards go out of conference with a rare trip to Marshall next Saturday.

FSU, playing its first ACC game this season after defeating Ole Miss and Charleston Southern, fell to 2-1 and 0-1. The 'Noles head back out of conference to play at in-state rival South Florida next week.

