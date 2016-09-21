Bullitt East kicker makes history in debut

MT. WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - On September 16, the Bullitt East Chargers won for the first time in the 2016 season. The numbers put up by the Chargers were so impressive that two team members were candidates for the WAVE 3 News Touchdown Friday Night Player of the Week award. But there's a story as to how one of those players ended up on the football team.

A perfect night is something every athlete dreams of. For Christian Foster, perfection came early in her football career. In Foster's football debut, the rookie kicker at Bullitt East went 8 for 8 in her point after touchdown conversion attempts in a game against Shelby County.

"She came out, it was something that all of us will remember for a lifetime," said Chargers head coach Mark Sander, "to bring out a female player at Bullitt East for the first time, 8 for 8 on the extra points."

"I didn't even know exactly what I was doing until right before the game," Foster said, "and he was like okay you're a captain and you're gonna do kickoff and then he sent me out there for the first extra point and I was like okay that's what I'm doing tonight."

The Chargers found themselves without a kicker when the starter was out of town and the second string kicker had an injury. So Sander grabbed the school's best soccer player and had her start kicking for the first time just days before the game.

"I know there's some guys that couldn't take the hits she's been taking and the pressure she's been taking either," said running back Hunter Perdue.

Foster not only went 8 for 8 on PAT's, but she also put her body on the line. She recovered a kickoff after it bounced off an opposing player.

"I caught it in my chest and I just dropped and was like if somebody falls on top of me I'll just take it," Foster said.

"I'm not the typical dad," said Josh Foster, Christian's father, "I was wanting her to get hit just because she's a football player. So she got hit and she did good and that's all I was kind of hoping for."

"To have the opportunity to see your child just do whatever she puts her heart and mind to, it's an amazing experience," said Monica Gollar, Christian's mother.

