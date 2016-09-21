Seafood Lady to be featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins & D - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Seafood Lady to be featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins & Dives

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly everyone in Louisville knows how amazing the Seafood Lady is, and soon the whole world will know too.

The Seafood Lady is being featured on Guy Fieri's Food Network show, Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.

Owner Nichelle Thurston posted a humble message on the restaurant's Facebook page on Wednesday, complete with photos of her and Guy.

Thurston said she was first told Fieri wouldn't be filming in Louisville anytime soon, but later received a call confirming she was chosen for the show.

So far, there's no word on when the episode of Triple D will air.

