IMAGES: Happy Birthday Noor! Maira Ansari's daughter turns 1 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

IMAGES: Happy Birthday Noor! Maira Ansari's daughter turns 1

Happy Birthday Noor! (Source: Maira Ansari) Happy Birthday Noor! (Source: Maira Ansari)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News anchor Maira Ansari celebrated her daughter's first birthday on September 25.

Noor is growing up fast and Maira shared the photos to prove it.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the slideshow

Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly