Bryson Tiller up for Best New Artist at BET Hip Hop Awards

Bryson Tiller is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards. (Source: Tore Saetre/Creative Commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The award nominations keep rolling in for Louisville native Bryson Tiller.

The platinum-selling singer/rapper is up for Best New Hip Hop Artist at this year's BET Hip Hop Awards. Tiller is up against Chance the Rapper, Desiigner, Torey Lanez and Anderson .Paak.

Tiller took two BET Awards in June for Best New Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. He was also nominated for Video of the Year and the Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award, but Beyonce took both of those.

At MTV's 2016 Video Music Awards, Tiller was nominated for Best Male Video, Best Hip Hop Video and Best New Artist.

Here in Louisville, Tiller received the Static Major Award at the Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards.

The BET Hip Hop Awards airs Tuesday night.

