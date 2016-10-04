Creepy satellite image of Hurricane Matthew resembles human skull

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A satellite image of Hurricane Matthew was posted on social media on Tuesday, and it's one of the creepiest things we've ever seen.

Stu Ostro, the senior director of weather communications and senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel, posted the image on Twitter.

So what's so creepy about it? It looks just like a human skull!

Ostro's caption reads, "Sinister-looking face of #HurricaneMatthew at landfall in #Haiti [Un-doctored #weather #satellite image]."

The image was taken as the eye of the storm crossed Haiti's southwestern coast.

The post has been retweeted and liked by hundreds of people.

