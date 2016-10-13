Copy-New device allows parents to hold baby, smartphone at the same time

(WTVM) - A new device is gaining traction for merging technology and parenting together - but is it good merge those two things together?

The device is called Swipe&Feed was created by new father Tim Causa. It is a smartphone/baby bottle accessory that is meant to merge multi-tasking and proper feeding of your child.

Causa said the idea came about during a late-night shift with his son, Jack, who had terrible acid reflux issues as an infant. Because of this, he would take a bottle nearly every hour, Causa said.

"For 25 minutes at a time, I was in a dark, quiet room feeding my son. It dawned on me that I could do some catch-up work while he fed, but I needed something to help me hold a bottle and my smartphone," Causa said. "I searched online for solutions, but nothing was on the market. That's when I decided to seize the opportunity and solve the problem myself."

Causa developed a prototype, and later a finished version that already has a patent, and he and his wife both use the Swipe&Feed during feedings with their son.

The device will fit iPhone 6, 6s or the new iPhone 7 without a case, in addition to most Android devices. The device also fits most baby bottle sizes.

Causa said that the Swipe&Feed has received a lot of attention, but there has been a little social media backlash about the quality bonding time between parent and child.

"Quite frankly, since I used it at night, I don't think much bonding time is being missed out on during those dark-room-3 a.m. bottle feedings. I think the most disturbing aspect is how quickly people forget that parenting is tough, and shaming a parent who is doing their best and occasionally needs to find a break is terrible," Causa said via email. "We expected some backlash - the internet is full of warriors without a cause, but I'm hoping that my product would provide a solution to working parents like us who are just trying to do their best."

