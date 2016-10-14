2nd LMPD officer accused of inappropriate behavior in Explorer program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – WAVE 3 News has learned a second Louisville Metro Police Department officer involved in a youth training program was been accused of inappropriate behavior.

In 2013, Officer Kenneth Betts was removed from his post as an associate adviser with the Youth Explorer Program, after he was accused of inappropriate behavior. That's according to the Boy Scouts of America, which partners with LMPD in the program.



The Boy Scouts did not specify what that inappropriate behavior was.

LMPD would not comment on Friday evening, saying they stand by their statement from Thursday that "allegations of our members involved in criminal wrongdoing are very concerning and something we take quite serious.”



Betts resigned from LMPD a year after that alleged incident. At that time, Betts worked right alongside Officer Brandon Wood, the officer currently under investigation for wrongdoing with Explorers.



Friday, WAVE 3 News learned Wood retained criminal defense attorney Steve Schroering to defend him. Schroering said Officer Wood "maintains his innocence of any criminal activity."

The attorney for LMPD Officer Brandon Wood said he was notified last week that Wood was being investigated by the department's public integrity unit for alleged wrongdoing. That's the department's criminal investigative body when allegations are leveled against officers.



Wood, has been removed from the program and put on desk duty.

Schroering said Wood has also been stripped of many of his police powers during this investigation, which is LMPD policy.

