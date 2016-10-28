'Sounds of the City' debuts with Louisville R&B singer Kori Black

All The Way Back is now available on iTunes and Spinrilla. (Source: Kori Black)

Louisville R&B singer Kori Black appeared on the debut of Sounds of the City. (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

WAVE 3 News is excited to announce the debut of a new music segment showcasing the talents of local musicians.

Kori Black, an R&B singer and songwriter from Louisville, appeared on the debut of Sounds of the City on Friday. After discussing her up-and-coming career with Dawne Gee, Kori sang her newest single, I Might.

Kori has been making her mark on the hip-hop scene in Louisville and surrounding areas for the past year.

She recently won R&B Artist of the Year at the Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards, as well as Mixtape of the Year for her project All The Way Back, with DJ Murph.

Kori performs regularly at various venues in Louisville. She's also hit the stage in Bardstown and Atlanta, GA.

Her next release is an EP titled Project Black. It drops on November 25.

Sounds of the City will air each Friday during WAVE Country with Dawne Gee. The show starts at noon.

