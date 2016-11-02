'Breaking Cardinal Rules' lawsuits likely to name more names, but maybe not publicly

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Should those who helped self-proclaimed “Escort Queen” Katina Powell name the names for her sex and strippers tell all book "Breaking Cardinal Rules" brace for their own names going public too?



Lawyers for Powell and her publisher, the Indianapolis Business Journal, or IBJ, told Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry Wednesday that they would fork over her journal and the IBJ's reporter's notes, but only if the women suing for defamation agreed not to identify anybody not already named in the book.



"They (the women) can't handle the truth," Powell's attorney Larry Wilder told reporters afterward.

"She has told the truth. You don't have to like what she did. But she told the truth."

The issue is larger than who IBJ investigative reporter Dick Cady interviewed to corroborate Powell's claims, IBJ attorney Ron Elberger explained. Powell alleges that she provided dancers to entertain recruits and former players of the University of Louisville men's basketball team; dancers also alleged to have performed sex acts.

"If you look at what's really behind it, and what's at stake, the answer is the First Amendment," Elberger said.



Since the first lawsuit filed more than a year ago, NCAA investigators have found enough merit to Powell's claims to accuse the University of Louisville of four serious rules violations, alleging that head coach Rick Pitino failed to monitor former Operations Manager Andre McGee, who is named as responsible for hiring Powell's entertainers.



The NCAA probe details specific instances from 2010-14, but its 20-page public letter blacks out the names of the players, recruits and performers.



Judge Perry already has ruled that UofL students are not entitled to sue for book royalties as compensation for claims that “Breaking Cardinal Rules” devalues their undergraduate degrees.



But other plaintiffs - the dancers - are moving forward; their attorneys maintaining that Powell's corroborating sources are "need to know" information, along with the freedom to reveal their names during proceedings.



The litigation has prompted Elberger to counter-sue their attorneys in U.S. District Court, alleging Abuse of Process and Wrongful Use of Civil Proceedings by seeking damages after the NCAA's findings confirmed details of Powell's book.



Those attorneys, Nader George Shunnarah and John Andrew White, have asked Judge Perry to admonish Elberger to follow Kentucky codes of conduct and legal decorum - citing emails in which Elberger accuses them of slow walking his motions to turn over evidence.



Perry directed both sides to reach agreement quickly on what's "fair game" from Powell's journal and reporter Cady's notes. Otherwise, he'll bring in a third-party arbiter.



