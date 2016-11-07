Red Hot Chili Peppers headed to KFC Yum! Center this spring

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced additional spring dates on their 2017 North American Tour, and Louisville is among them.

The Grammy Award-winning band's Getaway Tour will hit Derby City May 16 at KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets cost between $53 and $103 plus applicable fees. They go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Red Hot Chili Peppers features singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. The group has sold more than 60 million albums and won six Grammy Awards. Red Hot Chili Peppers was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2012.

