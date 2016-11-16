Sports Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Alexander Steen scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, David Perron had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Sunday. Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros finished with 21 saves. The Predators had won four of the last five meetings with St. Louis.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points and three Los Angeles Lakers had double-doubles in a 108-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday. Memphis fell to 42-35, 1 ½ games back of Oklahoma City for the sixth spot in the Western Conference with five games to play.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Chattanooga has filled its coaching vacancy by hiring Wisconsin assistant Lamont Paris. Paris replaces Matt McCall, who was hired by UMass on Wednesday after posting a 48-18 record in two seasons at Chattanooga. The Mocs went 19-12 this season after going 29-6 and reaching the NCAA Tournament last year.

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Reds have reassigned pitcher Bronson Arroyo to Triple-A Louisville, but he could be back in the majors next weekend if he has no setbacks during his workouts. Arroyo is trying to come back from Tommy John surgery more than two years ago. He signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati and could be added to the roster next weekend in St. Louis.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.