Teen rapper Que 9 visits Louisville to push new EP 'Epidemic'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teen rapper from Detroit is making a big splash in the hip-hop industry, and he's brought his talents to Louisville to get the word out about his newest project.

Que 9 of BMB Records is in the city this weekend to participate in the Kentucky Music Conference. Que is one of only three artists performing at the summit on Saturday.

The 13-year-old made his debut on the music scene this past summer, with his hit song Splash, which spawned the #QueSplashChallenge dance craze. His new EP, Epidemic, features seven tracks. Songs like Facetime, Pep Rally and Redlight Greenlight appeal to his core teenage fan base. Epidemic was released November 11.

Music manager Dorian Washington, who has deep roots in the Kentucky music scene, is helping build Que 9's stardom. Washington's name may ring bells, as he was the long-time manager and friend of Louisville music producer Static Major, who passed away in 2008. Since then, he's been continuing his work in management roles for artists all across the country.

Dorian is a guest panelist at the Kentucky Music Conference, which will focus on marketing and branding strategies for musicians and others in the industry. The conference starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Gold Lounge, located at 2nd and Liberty Streets in downtown Louisville. It is presented by The Elitegiance.

