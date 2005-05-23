Andy Weingarten joined the WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team in August 2003. He serves as Saturday evening meteorologist and fills in when needed during the week.

Andy was born and raised in Louisville and is a 1979 graduate of Ballard High School. His interest in meteorology was cemented after the April 3, 1974, super outbreak of tornadoes.

Andy attended the University of Oklahoma to attain a degree in meteorology.

He started his broadcast career in the heart of Tornado Alley, spending two years in St. Joseph, MO, and 11 years in Topeka, KS, before returning to Louisville in 1997 as the weekend meteorologist at WHAS.

Andy left the broadcast industry briefly in 2002 to try his hand as a meteorologist in the energy industry. From that, he built his own weather consulting firm that has included a number of fortune 500 companies. In the last couple of years, Andy also has started to develop a tax preparation business.

When he is not working, Andy is an avid college sports fan of both the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. Golf, travel and tending to his 12-acre farm in Henry county are other interests

Andy has been married to his wife Lee Ann for 34 years. They have two daughters, Jennifer and Katie, and four grandchildren.