'Sounds of the City' celebrates Hurra Season Day

Hurra Season performed "Celebration" with Kori Black on Sounds of the City. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several events are in the works this weekend to celebrate Hurra Season Day.

In 2015, Mayor Greg Fischer proclaimed November 27 to be Hurra Season Day in Louisville, to recognize the work and accomplishments of the rapper.

Hurra Season appeared on Sounds of the City on Friday to talk about the honor and perform his hit song Celebration featuring R&B singer Kori Black.

>> VIDEO: Watch Hurra Season perform Celebration with Kori Black

To celebrate Hurra Season Day, an Artists vs. DJs basketball game is open to the public on Saturday. The game starts at 3 p.m. at the Lighthouse Community Center, 5312 Shepherdsville Rd.

On Sunday, children and families are invited to a free skating party at Manslick Rollerdrome, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

There will also be nighttime parties for adults at various clubs around the city.

