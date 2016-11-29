Louisville gospel singer Jason Clayborn receives Dove Award

Jason Clayborn performed his song 'Without You' on Sounds of the City. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville gospel singer and songwriter is gaining national recognition for his work with some big name artists.

Jason Clayborn received a Dove Award in the category of Best Traditional Gospel Song for writing Better. The song was recorded by Hezekiah Walker and featured on his album, Azusa 2: The Next Generation.

Better was also nominated for Best Gospel/Inspirational Song at the 2016 Soul Train Awards.

Jason Clayborn has released three albums - MusicWordTieology, Rhythm and Praise and The Heart of the People.

Clayborn stopped by WAVE 3 News on November 18 to discuss his recent accomplishments and perform Without You on Sounds of the City.

