Louisville gospel singer Jason Clayborn receives Dove Award - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville gospel singer Jason Clayborn receives Dove Award

Jason Clayborn performed his song 'Without You' on Sounds of the City. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Jason Clayborn performed his song 'Without You' on Sounds of the City. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville gospel singer and songwriter is gaining national recognition for his work with some big name artists.

Jason Clayborn received a Dove Award in the category of Best Traditional Gospel Song for writing Better. The song was recorded by Hezekiah Walker and featured on his album, Azusa 2: The Next Generation.

>> VIDEO: Jason Clayborn performs on Sounds of the City

Better was also nominated for Best Gospel/Inspirational Song at the 2016 Soul Train Awards.

Jason Clayborn has released three albums - MusicWordTieology, Rhythm and Praise and The Heart of the People.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ Sounds of the City celebrates Hurra Season Day
+ Sounds of the City debuts with R&B singer Kori Black

Clayborn stopped by WAVE 3 News on November 18 to discuss his recent accomplishments and perform Without You on Sounds of the City.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • Louisville gospel singer Jason Clayborn receives Dove AwardMore>>

  • Sounds of the City: Jason Clayborn

    Sounds of the City: Jason Clayborn

    Jason Clayborn (Source: WAVE 3 News)Jason Clayborn (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Louisville singer and songwriter Jason Clayborn was featured on Sounds of the City on WAVE 3 News. Clayborn discussed receiving a Dove Award and being nominated for a Soul Train Award for his work with Hezekiah Walker on the song Better.

    More >>

    Louisville singer and songwriter Jason Clayborn was featured on Sounds of the City on WAVE 3 News. Clayborn discussed receiving a Dove Award and being nominated for a Soul Train Award for his work with Hezekiah Walker on the song Better.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly