Neil Diamond to celebrate 50th year in showbiz with Louisville concert

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond will celebrate his golden anniversary in entertainment with a concert at KFC Yum! Center next spring.

Live Nation has announced that Diamond's 50 Year Anniversary World Tour will hit Louisville Friday, April 21.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Dec. 9 at livenation.com. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m.

The Grammy Award winning Diamond has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide and has charted 37 Top 40 singles and 16 Top 10 albums in both the U.S. and internationally.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.