Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week:

1. WAVE 3 viewers and one former Miss America are teaming up to help give a home to a couple in great need this holiday.

2. LMPD Officer Elisha Thompson delivered a baby on the side of the road when she spotted the mother in distress.

3. Dolly Parton set up a fund to provide $1,000 dollars of relief per month to every family impacted by the Eastern Tennessee wildfires.

4. This one's good for a laugh, a man in Oregon brought his companion parrot along for his mugshot when he was arrested earlier this week.

5. Georgia high school students made the best of a tornado warning by making music together in the hallways.

And for more feel-good content today and every day, be sure to bookmark our Uplifting section by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.