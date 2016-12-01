Dates announced for Forecastle Fest

Big crowds are expected for Forecastle Fest once again. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's annual music festival, Forecastle Festival, is turning 15 next summer.

On Thursday we found out the dates for the 15th Forecastle Fest. It will take place July 14 to July 16.

The lineup will be announced next week, as well at ticket sales. Currently both are expected to be released at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

