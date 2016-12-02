Suspect charged with stealing from dead man's home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect charged with stealing from dead man's home

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with breaking into a dead man's home. 

Louisville Metro Police arrested Terry Patterson, 33, Thursday and charged him with first-degree burglary. 

LMPD said Patterson and two others broke into William Weir's home back on November 19th.

According to Patterson's arrest report, they stole a safe, guns, and power tools and tried to sell them on Facebook.

Weir died in November.  

