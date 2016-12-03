Louisville soccer season ends, fall to Stanford 2-0 in NCAA Quarterfinal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men's soccer team saw its season come to an end Saturday night in a Quarterfinal match. The Cardinals were facing off against No. 5 Stanford for a trip to the Final Four in Houston, but fell short 2-0.

The match was scoreless at the half, and UofL led in 5-1 in shots. But Stanford came out charging in the second half.

In the 63rd minute, a Stanford corner kick from Foster Langsdorf came in, bounced off of Derek Waldeck and into the goal for the 1-0 lead.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+Cards corner: UofL Sports News

+#5 Maryland beats #7 UofL 78-72 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

+Lamar Jackson named ACC Football Player of the Year

In the 78th minute, a free kick by Stanford’s Sam Werner extended the lead to 2-0, where it would stay for the remainder of the match.

The Cardinals finish the season 14-6-2.

Copyright 2016, WAVE 3 NEWS. All rights reserved.