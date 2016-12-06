Forecastle Festival announces initial 2017 lineup

From Forecastle Festival

LOUISVILLE, KY (December 6, 2016) – Embarking on its 15th year, the Forecastle Festival will return in 2017 led by celebrated dance rock legends LCD Soundsystem, alt-rock royalty Weezer, and the infectious grooves of electro-pop duo Odesza. The three-day music celebration will take place July 14–16, 2017, at the award-winning Waterfront Park, situated on 85 acres of green space on the banks of the Ohio River framed by the skyline of downtown Louisville.

Additional acts include Cage the Elephant, PJ Harvey, Run the Jewels, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, GRiZ, X Ambassadors, Vince Staples, NEEDTOBREATHE, Teddy Abrams & Friends, Conor Oberst and many more. A full list of confirmed artists from the initial lineup can be found below. A number of additional acts will be announced in early 2017.

General Admission weekend passes are available now at ForecastleFest.com and all Ticketmaster outlets with a limited quantity starting at $149.50 + fees. VIP weekend passes include front stage viewing areas, an air-conditioned lounge, branded merchandise, access to the Bourbon Lodge and more. New to 2017, Forecastle will offer a General Admission Plus option, featuring exclusive, air-conditioned lounge access, a private bar and special entrance lines to the festival. Payment plan options for all ticket types are available now. Full details can be found at ForecastleFest.com.

Often referred to at the fourth headliner, Bourbon will play a prominent role at the festival. The Forecastle Bourbon Lodge and Gonzo Bar will return with a full lineup of Bourbon offerings from across the Commonwealth, Bourbon education, Bourbon-inspired culinary experience and much more. Forecastle’s wildly popular Bourbon Lodge memberships can be purchased in advance through Ticketmaster for $25 plus applicable fees.

The Kentucky Landing will return and feature a variety of local craft beers, food trucks, businesses and a selection of non-profit organizations and craft vendors selling Kentucky-made goods.

Highlighted in Rolling Stone as “One of the Coolest Festivals in America” and acclaimed by Garden and Gun as the “Greatest Show for Earth,” the Forecastle Festival has evolved from a small community event into one of the country’s premier festival destinations.

The Forecastle experience presents Louisville’s rich culture through equal parts music, art and activism®. Beyond the first-class musical lineup, the event showcases the city’s burgeoning culinary and arts scene, Kentucky’s unique bourbon heritage and more. Sustainability and conservation initiatives are guided by the festival’s 501c3 non-profit organization, the Forecastle Foundation.

News on artist additions, daily tickets, bourbon lineups and more will come in early 2017. For the latest updates from Forecastle Festival, fans can visit ForecastleFest.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and sign up for the Forecastle newsletter.

The Forecastle 2017 lineup includes:

LCD Soundsystem

Weezer

Odesza

Cage the Elephant

PJ Harvey

Run the Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

GRiZ

X Ambassadors

Vince Staples

NEEDTOBREATHE

Teddy Abrams & Friends

Conor Oberst

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Modern Baseball

Cashmere Cat

STRFKR

Judah and the Lion

Foxygen

Waka Flocka Flame

Twin Limb

LANY

Rayland Baxter

Giraffage

Ekali

JD McPherson

COIN

John Moreland

Lucy Dacus

Beach Slang

Kaiydo

Brent Cobb

Mondo Cozmo

Mandolin Orange

Adia Victoria

The Shelters

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Big Thief

Jack Harlow

Ages and Ages

Pell

Quiet Hollers

Farro

Press photos available here.

