Hello Grammys! Bryson Tiller nominated for Best R&B Song

Bryson Tiller is nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best R&B Song. (Source: Tore Saetre/Creative Commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's own Bryson Tiller has been nominated for many awards this year, and now he's reached the pinnacle of musical recognition.

When the nominations for the 2017 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, Tiller's name was on the list.

The man behind the 502 Come Up is nominated for Best R&B Song for his hit, Exchange.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Bryson Tiller up for Best New Artist at BET Hip Hop Awards

+ Bryson Tiller thanks Kentucky for his Static Major Award

+ Louisville's Bryson Tiller wins 2 BET Awards

+ Bryson Tiller spreads the 502 Come Up love with Louisville students

+ Kentucky Urban Entertainment Awards honors industry favorites

The past year has been outstanding for Tiller, who has sang and rapped his way to nominations for the American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards.

Tiller's debut album, TRAPSOUL, hit platinum status six months after being released in October 2015.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All right reserved.