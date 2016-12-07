Kentucky's film industry continues to explode

In the past year, the number of films being made in Kentucky has skyrocketed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the past year, the number of films being made in Kentucky has skyrocketed. It's mostly due to a new incentives package.

Daniel Diamond is a film producer who helped get the tax break passed.

"I think we had to get on the radar with people who were otherwise looking at other locations," Diamond said.

Instead of a 5 percent tax rebate, movies now get a 30 percent minimum tax credit for films that spend at least $250,000.

"What that means, particularly for an independent film, is the difference between getting a movie made and having it as a dream," Diamond said.

The state is nowhere near places like California or New York. Still, in the six years before the package passed, the state approved 39 films. In 2016 alone, it approved 57, although approved films aren’t always made.

That's snowballed into more money for other industries like carpentry, catering, security or transportation.

It’s also very directly impacted Devin Bundrent, a local talent agent at Heyman Talent.

"We get calls every day," Bundrent said. "Business is great. Yeah, we're busy everyday. You never know what you're going to get when the phone rings."

He said Kentucky has gone from being the place to film bourbon or horse movies, to a place for anything.

"Our talent love it," Bundrent said. "They love the opportunity to work with big names, big directors."

Diamond thanks a bipartisan effort from both the Beshear and Bevin administrations for helping with the film incentives and expects the massive growth to continue.

"It's over $1 billion now in Georgia and it grew from roughly zero 10 years ago,” Diamond said. “There's a lot of promise.”

